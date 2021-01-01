Crystal Palace star Zaha 'working hard' to end six-game goal drought against Leicester City - Hodgson

The Ivorian forward enduring a poor run in front of goal with his last league effort dating back to January 16

Wilfried Zaha is "working very hard" to end his Premier League goal drought against Leicester City, according to Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson.

The 28-year-old is yet to find the back of the net since his effort in his team's 3-2 loss to West Ham United on January 16.

Although he suffered a thigh muscle strain which kept him out of action for a month, the Ivory Coast international is still yet to end his scoring drought following his return on March 7.

Ahead of Monday’s trip to the King Power Stadium, Hodgson said Zaha is still in a good place to score more goals with seven matches remaining for 13th-placed Crystal Palace this campaign.

The former England and Liverpool boss believes the encounter against Leicester City might be a chance for the forward to rediscover his goalscoring touch, going by the record when he scored the Eagles’ only goal in their 1-1 draw with Brendan Rodgers' men back in December.

“Yeah, that would be good. Wilf is working very hard on his game in that respect for a long period of time now. He's been anxious to add goals to his game,” Hodgson was quoted by Football London.

“One or two games we've played recently, particularly the Chelsea game we weren't enough times in and around their penalty area to give him the opportunities he perhaps would have liked.

“But I still belief Wilf has more goals to come from him. He's got seven games to add to his tally, and that's what he'll be trying to do.”

Despite his goalscoring struggles, Zaha is still Crystal Palace top scorer this season with nine goals in 23 Premier League matches.

There is uncertainty around Hodgson’s stay at Selhurst Park, and when asked if Monday’s league game will be his last trip to the King Power Stadium, the 73-year-old said: “Well you never know, we'll wait and see.

"I'm afraid I'm not really prepared at the moment to reveal my innermost thoughts on the subject. But I will do one day.”