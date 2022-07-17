Crystal Palace signing Doucoure says he is a victim of blackmail scheme

The midfielder has pledged legal action against the parties involved

New Crystal Palace signing Cheick Doucoure's lawyer has alleged blackmail and attempted extortion from several parties related to his transfer. Doucoure joined Palace from Lens for €22.5 million (£19m), plus €5m in bonuses.

The lawyer, Alexis Rutman, says the player has been under pressure since shortly after the announcement of his arrival in England. The Malian midfielder and his agent have allegedly received extravagant demands from middlemen to recover money from his transfer.

Rutman claims the middlemen have told them they would demonstrate false evidence that Doucoure has a double identity if they don't receive significant payments.

What did Doucoure's lawyer allege?

In a statement, published with the support of Crystal Palace and the Malian football federation, Doucoure and his entourage explained that they are "victims of blackmail and an attempt to extort funds from several individuals acting in concert (a player's agent and a photographer, supported by a journalist), obviously baited by the profits supposedly generated by this transaction".

In the same document, transmitted by their lawyer Alexis Rutman, the player and his agents denounced the use of "false evidence" that would allow these individuals to "claim that the player has dual nationality".

"(They) demand the payment of a sum of money in return for their silence," he wrote.

"Several Whatsapp messages to this effect, accompanied by false documents, have been sent to my client and his entourage over the past few days. This situation is very serious and obviously unacceptable."

Doucoure and the Blackskill agency have already planned legal action "both on the criminal and civil level" against these individuals and have asked for people who "would support or relay, in any form whatsoever, such actions and/or such slanderous accusations".