Crystal Palace fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details
Crystal Palace will begin their 2022-23 Premier League campaign at home to Arsenal as former Gunner Patrick Vieira returns to his old stomping ground.
The Eagles have a relatively tough start to the season, with a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Matchday Two, while games against Aston Villa and Manchester City follow after that.
GOAL brings you Crystal Palace's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.
Editors' Picks
- Man Utd's best transfers of all time: From Cantona to Ronaldo
- Antonio Nusa: The Norwegian Neymar set to cause chaos with Haaland & Co
- The 20 best football boots of all time: Where to buy Ronaldo's iconic Mercurial Superfly series and more
- All completed Premier League transfers in summer 2022 - listed
Crystal Palace Premier League 2022-23 fixture list
Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.
|Date
|Kick-off time
|Fixture
|05/08/2022
|20:00
|Crystal Palace v Arsenal
|13/08/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Crystal Palace
|20/08/2022
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
|27/08/2022
|15:00
|Manchester City v Crystal Palace
|30/08/2022
|20:00
|Crystal Palace v Brentford
|03/09/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
|10/09/2022
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Manchester United
|17/09/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Crystal Palace
|01/10/2022
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Chelsea
|08/10/2022
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Leeds United
|15/10/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Crystal Palace
|18/10/2022
|20:00
|Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
|22/10/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Crystal Palace
|29/10/2022
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Southampton
|05/11/2022
|15:00
|West Ham United v Crystal Palace
|12/11/2022
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
|26/12/2022
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Fulham
|31/12/2022
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
|02/01/2023
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
|14/01/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Crystal Palace
|21/01/2023
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
|04/02/2023
|15:00
|Manchester United v Crystal Palace
|11/02/2023
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Brighton
|18/02/2023
|15:00
|Brentford v Crystal Palace
|25/02/2023
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Liverpool
|04/03/2023
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
|11/03/2023
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Manchester City
|18/03/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Crystal Palace
|01/04/2023
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Leicester City
|08/04/2023
|15:00
|Leeds United v Crystal Palace
|15/04/2023
|15:00
|Southampton v Crystal Palace
|22/04/2023
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Everton
|25/04/2023
|19:45
|Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace
|29/04/2023
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v West Ham United
|06/05/2023
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
|13/05/2023
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|20/05/2023
|15:00
|Fulham v Crystal Palace
|28/05/2023
|16:00
|Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace tickets: Prices & how to buy
Tickets for Crystal Palace games can be purchased through the club's official website.
Premier League games are divided into different categories depending on the opponent and prices vary by category and seat position.
Season tickets can cost from£850 to £520 for an adult, with reduced prices available for family tickets. They can be bought through official channels, but demand is high and you may need to join a waiting list.
You can find out more about buying tickets for Crystal Palace games on the official club website.