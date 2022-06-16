Crystal Palace fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

Patrick Vieira will look to spring an upset on his former club when the Eagles kick off against the Gunners

Crystal Palace will begin their 2022-23 Premier League campaign at home to Arsenal as former Gunner Patrick Vieira returns to his old stomping ground.

The Eagles have a relatively tough start to the season, with a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Matchday Two, while games against Aston Villa and Manchester City follow after that.

GOAL brings you Crystal Palace's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Crystal Palace Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

Date Kick-off time Fixture 05/08/2022 20:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal 13/08/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace 20/08/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa 27/08/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace 30/08/2022 20:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford 03/09/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace 10/09/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United 17/09/2022 15:00 Brighton v Crystal Palace 01/10/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea 08/10/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leeds United 15/10/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Crystal Palace 18/10/2022 20:00 Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton 22/10/2022 15:00 Everton v Crystal Palace 29/10/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton 05/11/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Crystal Palace 12/11/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace 26/12/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Fulham 31/12/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace 02/01/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur 14/01/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace 21/01/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United 04/02/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace 11/02/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton 18/02/2023 15:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace 25/02/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool 04/03/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace 11/03/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City 18/03/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace 01/04/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leicester City 08/04/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Crystal Palace 15/04/2023 15:00 Southampton v Crystal Palace 22/04/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Everton 25/04/2023 19:45 Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace 29/04/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham United 06/05/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace 13/05/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth 20/05/2023 15:00 Fulham v Crystal Palace 28/05/2023 16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Crystal Palace games can be purchased through the club's official website.

Premier League games are divided into different categories depending on the opponent and prices vary by category and seat position.

Season tickets can cost from£850 to £520 for an adult, with reduced prices available for family tickets. They can be bought through official channels, but demand is high and you may need to join a waiting list.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Crystal Palace games on the official club website.