Crotone forward Nwankwo wins Serie B Player of the Month award

The Nigeria international scooped an individual award in Italy following his impressive goalscoring run in the second-tier league

Crotone forward Simeon Nwankwo has been named Serie B Player of the Month for October.

The Super Eagles forward scored four goals in five league outings last month, to increase his tally to seven goals as the second joint-top scorer in the league.

He scored a brace against Virtus Entella and Venezia, before scoring the Sharks' only goal in their 2-1 loss to on October 29.

Nwankwo dedicated the award to Crotone's fitness trainer Sergio Mascheroni who died at the age of 43 in early October.

The striker will be looking to maintain his fine form when they host Ascoli at the Stadio Ezio Scida for Friday's league fixture.

Giovanni Stroppa's side are sixth in the Serie B table, level on points with third-place Chievo after gathering 18 points from 11 matches.