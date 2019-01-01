Ronaldo taunts Simeone after Juventus hat-trick heroics

The Juve star couldn't help but recall one of the more memorable moments from the teams' first leg in Madrid on February 20

Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't help but get a jab in at manager Diego Simeone following the star's sensational hat-trick on Tuesday.

Ronaldo scored three times to help Juve to a 3-0 win on the night, reaching the quarter-finals after a memorable comeback.

Atletico won the first leg 2-0 on February 20, a game in which Simeone punctuated his side's opening goal with a gesture that UEFA deemed to have crossed the line.

The European governing body fined Simeone €20,000 for his celebration last week, with the Argentine having previously explained the gesture was directed at Atletico fans to show them that the team "have cojones".

Nevertheless, Ronaldo couldn't help but perform the same celebration after his heroics on Tuesday night in Turin.

Simeone noticed Ronaldo's celebration and rather than get upset, the Atletico boss said he believed the Juve star had similar reasons for the gesture.

"I'm sure Cristiano made the gesture with the same intention I did, with his people," the Argentine said in his post-game press conference.

The former man continued his fantastic scoring form against his old club's city rivals, having now scored 25 goals in 33 career appearances against Atletico.

Only have conceded more times against Ronaldo, with the 34-year-old having scored 27 career goals against the Andalusian side.

In fact, Ronaldo has netted more goals himself (124) in the Champions League than Atletico Madrid have scored as a team in the competition (118).

It was another record-setting night in the competition for Ronaldo, as the Juve star matched Lionel Messi for most career Champions League hat-tricks with his eighth treble.

Ronaldo got off to a slow start to the competition this season, scoring just one goal in five group-stage matches.

But the star has once again found his groove in the competition's knockout stages.

Overall, Ronaldo has been directly involved in 77 goals in 77 career Champions League knockout appearances (63 goals, 14 assists).

And he will get the chance to extend that record in the quarter-finals, where Juve will be joined by Ronaldo’s former club , , , and .

host and host on Wednesday in the second leg of two ties that are finely poised at 0-0.