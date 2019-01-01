Cristiano Ronaldo gives gifts and sends heartwarming message to Portugal's under-17 women's team

The Juventus superstar organised gifts and a personally written message for the team from his country

Cristiano Ronaldo has spurred on the next generation of Portuguese footballers with new pairs of boots each and an inspirational message.

's under-17 women's team were the benefits of the gift and words, as they attempt qualify for their age group tournament in Estonia.

The megastar gave each player a pair of Nike Mercurial Dream boots along with a letter to help motivate the players ahead of three crucial qualifiers November.

The U17 side joyously read the letter aloud and posed for pictures on Portugal's Instagram page with their new footwear for game day.

Ronaldo wrote to the team: "I send you these Mercurial Dream Speed boots in the hope that they help you reach your dream.

"When I was a child I had a simple but very crazy dream. No, it wasn't the type of dream that you have when you are sleeping. This was one of those dreams that you want so much that it keeps you awake at night.

"I wanted to become the best footballer in the world. I dedicated my life to my dream - in the gym, on the training pitch - doing everything necessary to make it possible. It's so important to have a dream. It's even more important to work hard to reach it.

"I realised my dream and I hope you can realise yours too. Pursue them without hesitation. If I did it, you can do it too. Congratulations on qualifying for the elite round. Stay focused and keep your eyes on the next victory.

"Good luck and enjoy these boots.

"Cristiano Ronaldo."

Portugal's U17 women will play in the elite round of Euro 2020 qualification with matches against , Georgia and Albania between November 13 and 19.

The Euro 2020 U17 tournament will be held in Estonia from May 21-June 6, with 16 teams competing for glory.

Ronaldo was rested by coach Maurizio Sarri from the 1-1 draw at Lecce on the weekend but should return for the home match against on Wednesday night.

He has scored five goals in 10 matches through all competitions this season.