Cristiano Ronaldo will likely be in attendance when the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix takes place on Sunday due to certain terms in his Al-Nassr contract.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal star appears to be making the most of his new home, as he was also in the crowd to watch the fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury which took place in Saudi Arabia last month. Recent reports from The Sun are suggesting that Ronaldo will now try his hand at being a Formula 1 supporter for the upcoming Saudi GP.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is thought that this will be encouraged by his current employers Al-Nassr, though, who plan to request his attendance at the event ahead of the match. It has been suggested that Ronaldo may be required to watch in person, as stipulated in part of his lucrative £170 million ($206.8m) per year contract, which he signed in late December.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Portugal international will be able to feature as a spectator as Al-Nassr will have already played the previous day, as they host Abha in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday. Ronaldo's last league outing was certainly one to forget, not only because his side fell to a 1-0 defeat to Al-Ittihad but also after the 38-year-old reacted petulantly at full-time to repeated chants of Lionel Messi.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Before the Saudi GP and Al-Nassr's league outing at home to Abha, the Portuguese featured in Wednesday's King Cup of Champions quarter-final match against Saturday's opponents, Abha. While his side cruised into a comfortable 3-0 lead, Ronaldo again made headlines for the wrong reasons as he was booked for kicking the ball away just before the break.