Covid-19 stops plans for JDT friendlies against Manchester United and Inter Milan

Missed opportunities for fans of these two giant Europeans clubs after plans for friendly matches had to be scrapped because of the virus outbreak.

As is usual during the summer months in Europe when teams are preparing for the new season, that they jet off across the world for friendly matches.

This July and August would have seen 13-time English Premier League gianst and 18-time champions Milan arriving in Malaysian shores.

Goal understands that discussions had began in March 2020 with reigning champions Johor Darul Ta'zim on the possibility of slotting in matches against these two teams.

Interest had piqued after the opening of the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium and interests were real to be the first European sides to play at the brand new stadium.

But of course with the coronavirus virus shutting down almost all sports around the world, those matches will have to be put on the backburner for now.

United, Inter and JDT are of course waiting patiently for their respective leagues to resume after it was halted to prevent the spread of the virus.

United were last in Malaysia for a friendly back in 2009 when they played the Malaysia national team at Bukit Jalil Stadium while Inter has yet to play in this country.

Had the matches went through, it wouldn't have been the first time that JDT had faced an European opponent having already faced in Larkin back in 2015.

