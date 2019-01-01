Coutinho's hat-trick masterclass for Bayern earns him 'amazing' billing from boss

The Brazilian scored three goals and laid on two more as the German champions romped to a 6-1 victory over Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena

interim head coach Hansi Flick hailed an "amazing" display by Philippe Coutinho during Saturday's 6-1 rout of .

Milot Rashica gave the visitors a deserved lead with a fabulous 24th-minute solo goal but Bayern took control of the contest after the irresistible Coutinho equalised in the 45th minute.

The on-loan star set up Robert Lewandowski to give Flick's men a half-time lead, and he lobbed Jiri Pavlenka and rifled in from the edge of the penalty area either side of another assist for substitute Thomas Muller.

Bundesliga top scorer Lewandowski finished with a double of his own but Coutinho's performance commanded the post-match attention.

"I think everyone in the stadium enjoyed his performance," Flick told a news conference after his players bounced back emphatically from back-to-back defeats in the league.

"It made me especially happy that the whole team celebrated together with him and shared his happiness from the heart.

"He scored three goals and assisted twice. This is amazing. We are very happy with his performance."

Lewandowski's link-up with Coutinho put Bremen to the sword and threatened an even greater margin of victory.

"That was his game today, with the ball, with the movement," the striker told Bayern's official website.

"How he did it was outstanding. We need such a player. I am very pleased that he showed how good he is and what great potential he has."

Coutinho offered a modest reflection on his hat-trick, with the Brazilian claiming that he was fortunate to see fortune favour him on the day.

He said: “I always try to do my best. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.

“It was important to take the points to advance today. That's what we want.”

Not everything has played out as planned for Coutinho since he completed a loan switch from Barcelona to Munich over the summer.

He has, however, rediscovered his spark of late, with his treble against Bremen coming on the back of a stunning strike in a 3-1 win over in midweek.

Flick will be hoping that the 27-year-old has got his mojo back, with his side playing catch-up in the defence of their crown.

Bayern are back in action with a trip to high-flying on Wednesday.