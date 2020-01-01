Coronavirus: Mauritius terminates football season

The global pandemic has forced the Indian Ocean island nation to abandon their football term

Mauritius has become the first country in the world to cancel their football season “with immediate effect” due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a move that could potentially set a global precedent, the Mauritius Football Association (MFA) on Monday ordered the termination of all football leagues in the country for this season.

All football activities were already under suspension since March but now the season will not continue anymore.

More teams

As of Sunday, Mauritius had 196 confirmed coronavirus cases and seven deaths according to World Health Organisation statistics.

The directive to end the season comes at a time when five games were remaining to the end of the Mauritian League, with Grande Riviere Sud Est Wanderers leading the standings on goal difference ahead of City.

MFA secretary-general Paul Didier Gnanapragassa said they arrived at the decision to end the season after consulting with their members and the country’s relevant authorities.

Article continues below

“Following our previous correspondence dated 19th of March 2020, on the suspension of all football activities until further notice due to the Covid-19 Outbreak, we would like to inform you, as-to-date, about the definitive cessation of all national and regional football leagues in the national interest,” said Gnanapragassa in a circular to MFA members.

“After considering the opinion of each member and mainly in consultation with the authorities during the past week, it has been, hence, decided that this current season 2019/20 ends up with immediate effect, resulting thus to the irretrievable abandonment of all championships at any level of competition.”

The MFA has not communicated if Grande Riviere Sud Est Wanderers would be declared champions or if Cercle de Joachim and Savanne would be relegated.