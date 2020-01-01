Coronavirus: How Kenyan players abroad are coping with Covid-19

The virus is working its way through society and a huge number of high-profile footballers are among those to have tested positive

The coronavirus has wreaked havoc across the world and, unsurprisingly, football has not escaped the effects of the outbreak.

Many leagues and competitions have been forced to postpone games, while doubts linger over the future of as European governments battle to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The virus does not discriminate and footballers, despite being incredibly fit athletes, are just as susceptible to being infected as anyone else.

More teams

, who have also been affected by the pandemic after the first case was reported by the government last Friday, have a number of players who ply their trades with various clubs in Europe and Asia.

Article continues below

One of them is striker Michael Olunga, who turns out for Kashiwa Reysol in , which was the first league to be postponed to help curb the spread of the virus.

Goal takes a look at how Kenyan players based abroad have been coping with the pandemic.