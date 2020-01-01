Coronavirus: 'His death is a loss to Nigerian football' - NFF morns Abba Kyari

The top government official contracted Covid-19 and has passed away in Lagos where he has been receiving treatment

The Football Federation (NFF) has paid tribute to Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, who died of the coronavirus on Saturday.

The COS died 26 days after he tested positive to Covid-19, which is currently wreaking havoc around the world, having recently returned from a trip to .

The federation has praised Kyari for his contribution to Nigerian Football.

More teams

“Mallam Abba Kyari’s death is a big loss to the NFF, Nigerian Football family and the entire country as a whole,” NFF’s director of communications, Ademola Olajire said.

“Nigeria’s football industry has lost a friend and a great man who showed tremendous interest in the progress of the country’s game. He was, indeed, a colossus.

“The NFF never had a reason, even for one day, to doubt Mallam Kyari’s commitment to the development of Nigerian football and the national teams.

"He had a keen interest in the teams and treated matters concerning them and Nigerian football generally with his well-known empathy and utmost sense of duty.

“In his interactions with the leadership of NFF and even the teams, Mallam Kyari was an embodiment of simplicity, humanity and integrity.

"His personal presence at the airport in Abuja to receive the victorious Super Falcons’ contingent to the Women's competition in in December 2018 only underscored his passion and keen interest in matters of the national team and Nigeria football.

“We loved him, but Almighty God loves him more. We can only pray that God grants his soul eternal rest and also grants his immediate family, President Buhari, top officials of Government, his friends and indeed the Nigerian Football family the fortitude to bear the big loss."

In Nigeria, the coronavirus has claimed 21 lives, 170 people have recovered from the virus while more than 600 cases have been confirmed.

The government has imposed a total lockdown on Abuja, Lagos and Ogun in an effort to curb the spread of the pandemic.