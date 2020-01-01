Coronavirus: Ghana striker Gyan sends out clarion call to celebrities

The forward has made a plea in the campaign against the raging pandemic

legend Asamoah Gyan has called on celebrities to give back to society in the fight against the coronavirus.

Covid-19 has infected over 435,382 persons worldwide, claiming 19,620 lives.

The threat has brought the world to a near standstill as several social activities have been forced to take a back seat as part of social distancing measures to curb the spread of the disease.

"About what is going on right now in the world, it's getting serious. I advise let's take precaution, stay at home, use your hand sanitizers. Let's do everything possible to protect ourselves," Gyan said in a video posted on social media.

“As an icon, people look up to me. This is the time.

"I urge all celebrities, all those who are fortunate, let’s give back to the community because this is the time that people need us. People need our support.

“Let’s do this to help the government because the government cannot do this alone. We can’t depend on the government, these are our lives. We have to protect one another; we have to stick together.”

We can fight this together 💪💪💪🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/jL2UEWpW3T — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) March 24, 2020

Almost all sporting competitions have been brought to a standstill by the coronavirus.

, where Gyan currently plays club football for has also halted their national league.

