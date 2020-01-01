Coronavirus: France-based Ghana defender Opoku makes passionate plea

The Amiens man has joined the campaign against the global pandemic

centre-back Nicholas Opoku has expressed his concern about the growing global disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic.

The disease, also known as Covid-19, has almost brought the world to a standstill in a desperate attempt to curb the growing number of infections and fatalities.

Over 260,000 people have been infected while more than 11,000 deaths have been recorded, resulting in a halt of almost all sporting competitions, among others.

More teams

"As we already know, we're in a difficult time right now. This coronavirus is causing a lot of damages in a lot of things in the whole world," Opoku said in a video posted by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on social media.

"I'm pleading with each and everyone to stay safe. These [are some of the things we need to follow]: Washing your hands with soap and using sanitisers, avoid shaking hands and body contacts. Stay safe and stay healthy.

We are in difficult times but we shall overcome if we adhere to the precautionary measures and stay safe. Thank you Ghana and SC defender Nicholas Opoku for your message. ONE LOVE#LetsStayAtHome#BringBackTheLove#PrideAndPatriotism#LetsWinThisTogether pic.twitter.com/jqTjcJDVHp — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) March 22, 2020

, where Opoku plays club football for Amiens, is among the most affected nations by the coronavirus pandemic, having so far registered 12,475 cases of infection and 450 deaths.

Article continues below

In Ghana, 21 cases have been confirmed, with one person losing his life.

and the Ghana Premier League are among a host of competitions to have been brought to a halt by Covid-19.

All public gatherings, including sporting and religious events, have been banned temporarily in the West African nation.