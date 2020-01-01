Coronavirus: Drogba donates hospital for screening in Ivory Coast

The former Chelsea and Galatasaray star has lent a hand to the government in their fight against the pandemic

Didier Drogba has donated his foundation's medical facility, Laurent Pokou hospital, to the government in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospital is located in Attecoube, Abidjan and was named after former Ivorian player and coach Lauren Pokou, who died in 2016.

Drogba made the donation to the Ivorian government on Sunday, in the presence of the Mayor of Abidjan, Vincent Toh Bi Irie and the director of the Drogba Foundation, Mariam Breka.

“We thank Drogba for this donation, which is considered an act of patriotism," Toh Bi Irie said, per L’Equipe.

The hospital is yet to be fully completed but the government is expected to make it functional for its purposes soon.

Didier Drogba built a $1 million state of the art hospital in Cote d'Ivoire. pic.twitter.com/TlOEZhL3ZL — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) May 21, 2019

Ivory Coast has recorded 533 cases of the coronavirus so far, the second-highest in West Africa behind with 566 cases, while four deaths have been reported.