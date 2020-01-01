Coronavirus: Ayinde and Okobi continue training with Eskilstuna United amid pandemic

Magnus Karlsson's ladies maintained their training activities despite the postponement of the Damallsvenkan

Halimatu Ayinde and Ngozi Okobi have continued their training with Eskilstuna United amid the coronavirus pandemic in .

The Nigerian duo had featured in the Eskilstuna outfit's first match of the year, with Okobi's lone strike sealing their 1-0 triumph over Umea in the Swedish Women's Cup opening tie on February 22.

However, the team's matches against AIK and Djurgarden fixed for March 14 and 22 were postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak along with their Damallsvenkan opener scheduled for April 3.

Despite more than 140 deaths from 4,435 cases, Sweden remains the only country in Europe yet to order a lockdown in the face of the coronavirus outbreak as life goes on much closer to normal.

Magnus Karlsson's ladies maintained their normal training activities in the build-up to the new domestic season.

"Today was the Yo-Yo test on the training," the club wrote on Instagram following a session.

"Great and see all players available to do the test and with good results! Looks good for the upcoming season."

Eskilstuna United narrowly missed out on a maiden qualification ticket after finishing fourth with 38 points - six behind the top two places after 22 matches last season.

With the postponement of the Damallsvenkan, they hope to be battle-ready for the opener against Vaxjo when the outbreak ends in the coming days.