Copa America 2021: Why were Argentina and Colombia stripped of hosting duty & will it be cancelled?

Here's what you need to know about Copa America, after the 2020 edition was postponed due to coronavirus & hosts stripped of duties

It was no surprise that South America's showpiece continental tournament Copa America, initially due to be played in summer 2020, was postponed following the outbreak of Covid-19.

However, few could have imagined that the tournament would again be in doubt a year later.

Having been delayed for 12 months, there were concerns over where it would actually be played, with both host nations - Colombia and Argentina - having their duties suspended by CONMEBOL.

So what is the situation with the Copa America and where will the competition take place? Goal takes a look.

When will Copa America 2021 take place?

Copa America 2021 is set to take place from June 13 and conclude on July 10, 2021.

The 47th edition of the tournament was postponed from its original dates of June 12 to July 12, 2020.

The rescheduled dates follows in the footsteps of Euro 2020, which UEFA postponed for a year.

The Olympics, which were also scheduled to take place summer of 2020, had also been pushed back for a year.

Where will Copa America 2021 take place?

Brazil will now host Copa America 2021 following CONMEBOL's decision to strip Colombia and later Argentina of hosting duties.

The competition was initially set to be held across nine venues in nine cities in Colombia and Argentina.

However, following ongoing anti-government protests, Colombia was stripped of Copa America hosting rights, while Argentina's hosting rights were suspended after a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Chile was touted as a potential alternative host country and seems the most likely destination if the tournament is not delayed. The United States was also suggested as a possible venue.

This summer's Copa America tournament will only see 10 CONMEBOL nations competing against one another, as guest nations Australia and Qatar withdrew. The sides are split into two groups of five, with the top four qualifying for the quarter-final stage.

Will Copa America 2021 be cancelled?

CONMEBOL will not cancel Copa America 2021, with Brazil being selected as a replacement host nation.

The decision to drop Argentina as a host nation came on May 30, two weeks before the competition is set to begin on June 13, so CONMEBOL had a short window to find a replacement.

Who won Copa America 2019?

Brazil are defending South American champions, the Selecao beating Peru 3-1 in the final held on home turf.

Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison all scored for the home side, while Guerrero equalised in the 44th minute through a penalty.

Everton was top scorer of the tournament, with Brazil lifting their ninth Copa America.