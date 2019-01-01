Copa America 2019 on US TV: How to watch & live stream all the games

The excitement is building as a glittering array of stars prepare to take to the field in Brazil and here is how you can watch all the action

Five years after the World Cup, is preparing to host another major international tournament with the Copa America returning to its shores for the first time since 1989.

The action will take place across six venues in five host cities. The opening game is in Sao Paulo on Friday when hosts Brazil take on , with the final taking place at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro on July 7.

are the two-time defending champions having triumphed on home soil on 2015 and the special centenary tournament in the US the following year.

It will be the last Copa America to be hosted in an odd-numbered year. The tournament will also take place in 2020 and then every four years going forward in order to synchronise with the European Championships. This is also the last tournament to feature 12 teams, with 16 teams entering from 2020 onwards.

This year sees , hosts of the 2022 World Cup, make their Copa America debut and in doing some become the first Arab nation to compete in the tournament. will also feature for the second time and the first since 1999.

The presence of and Japan means the USA miss out. The finished fourth in their home tournament three years ago after a 4-0 defeat to in the semi-final before losing 1-0 to in the third-place play-off.

That was the fourth time the US had competed as an invited nation in the Copa America after the 1993, 1995 and 2007 tournaments.

However, they will not be present in Brazil along with , who miss out despite having been an invited team at every tournament since 1993. It means this will be the first Copa America where there have been no teams from CONCACAF competing.

With the excitement building ahead of the big kick-off here is how you can watch the action in the US:

In the English language, no games will be shown on TV. Instead all 26 matches will be streamed online via subscription service ESPN+.

Article continues below

In Spanish language, Telemundo and UNIVERSO have split the rights to the games with 21 matches being broadcast on Telemundo and four matches on Universo.

For users on the go, you can stream all the matches on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo or Universo NOW.