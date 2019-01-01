Conte: Inter will help struggling Sanchez find missing 'brilliance'

The forward has only played 17 minutes this season but the club's coaching staff are working hard to help him back to form

head coach Antonio Conte says the club are working hard to help Alexis Sanchez rediscover his golden touch.

Sanchez joined Inter on a season-long loan from in a bid to revive his career after a substantial dip in form at Old Trafford, having previously impressed for .

However, the forward has managed a combined total of just 17 minutes in two substitute appearances for Inter this season.

Conte has promised Sanchez more game time in the near future as Inter seek to reinvigorate the 30-year-old's fortunes on the pitch.

"It is up to us to help him find the form and the brilliance he has lost a little," Conte told a news conference on Friday, ahead of Inter's match with .

"Alexis is a footballer who has certain characteristics. He is a tough player, and sooner or later you will see him on the pitch.

"Each of us has room for improvement. For some it will be a path that is more simple; for others more complex.

"We have room for improvement in everything and my job is to try to improve the players in all aspects.

"I am always very cautious; we need to improve in everything and do not think that it comes with the magic wand and everything improves."

Unbeaten Inter are top of having chalked up five straight victories, although Conte urged caution and warned his players not to let their intensity drop off.

"We've got five in a row and it's important, but we're just getting started," he said.

"We must continue with the same desire, trying to improve ourselves.

"If you want to be a protagonist and become a big and strong team, you need points, stability, certainties. We are trying to improve in this respect.

"We are not the first to win the first five games. This group was leader of the league two years ago and ended up in the only on the final day.

"Even with (Roberto) Mancini, it was like that. Good horses are only seen on arrival."