Concacaf Gold Cup field set with Guyana, Bermuda to make debuts; minnows Montserrat narrowly miss out

Last-day wins were good enough for some countries to get into the regional championship but the tiny nation of 5,000 people fell short

The field for this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup has been finalized, with an expanded field of 16 teams set to take part.

The teams which advanced to the final round of World Cup qualification ( , the United States, , Honduras, , and Trinidad and Tobago) were given an automatic berth to the continental championship. In addition to those squads, the 10 nations that performed best in a series of four Concacaf Nations League qualifiers fill out the rest of the field.

Those teams are: Haiti, Canada, Martinique, Curacao, Bermuda, Cuba, Guyana, , Nicaragua, and El Salvador.

Bermuda topped the Dominican Republic to earn its first-ever berth to the tournament, with the Golden Jaguars of Guyana sewing up their tournament debut earlier in the weekend with a victory over Belize. El Salvador topped Jamaica on Saturday night to make its seventh consecutive tournament but needed some of the results Sunday to go its way.

Things fell right for La Selecta, but other teams weren't as lucky. Ahead of the final match of the night, tiny Montserrat with a population around 5,000 people was set for a historic berth. However, Nicaragua attacker Juan Barrera's goal lifted the Pinoleros to a 1-0 victory over Barbados to put the Central American nation into the Gold Cup for the second consecutive tournament.

Montserrat was the only team to win three matches during qualification and still fall short with its 2-1 opening-round defeat to El Salvador coming back to haunt it.

The draw for the Gold Cup is set to take place April 10 in Los Angeles. The tournament's seeded teams already know their groups, with Mexico in Group A, Costa Rica in Group B, Honduras in Group C and the U.S. in Group D.

The matches also served to set up the three leagues for the Concacaf Nations League. In addition to the six teams from the previous Hex, Haiti, Canada, Martinique, Curacao, Bermuda and Cuba and will begin the tournament in League A. The draw for the Nations League to set up the schedule will take place March 27 ahead of a Concacaf Congress in Las Vegas.