Coman planning long stay at Bayern but wants to avoid Ribery comparisons

The French winger is expected to fill the shoes of his fellow countryman at the Allianz Arena, but he is eager to become a star in his own right

Kingsley Coman is planning a lengthy stay at but does not want to be viewed as the next Franck Ribery.

At just 22 years of age, the exciting winger has taken in an eventful career to-date.

He has already graced the books at , and Bayern while collecting 15 senior caps for .

Close to 150 competitive appearances have been taken in at club level, with that mark approaching despite having suffered a number of serious injury issues.

Coman hopes there will be many more to come, with the highly-rated forward telling Kicker of his future plans at Bayern: “I can imagine staying here a long time.”

He is currently tied to a contract through to 2023, but the intention is clearly to earn an extension at some stage.

Performances on the field will dictate whether those terms are offered.

Coman has impressed to this point and is about to be charged with the task of becoming a long-term successor to an iconic countryman.

Fellow Frenchman Ribery is approaching the end of his deal at Bayern and is expected to move on as a free agent this summer at the age of 36.

The baton on the flanks will be passed to Coman, but the emerging talent is eager to avoid comparisons to the proven star.

He added: “Franck has his career, I have mine.

“We are completely different people - I'm not the new Ribery, I'm me.

“I have enough qualities to deliver very good performances at Bayern.”

While boasting unwavering belief in his ability, Coman concedes that he still has plenty of potential to unlock.

“As a winger, I have to score more goals,” he said.

“I'm sure I bring many qualities, but I'm still a long way off.”

Coman is hoping that his contribution in 2018-19 can help Bayern to successfully defend their title.

A slow start was made to that quest under Niko Kovac, but the defending champions have recovered to edge back above in a thrilling race to the finish.

“The biggest or most important match on the way to the championship is likely to be at ,” added Coman, with Bayern due to take in an away date with Leipzig on May 11.

“If we play as we did as against Dortmund [in a 5-0 win], it will be good and we will be able to win against RB.”