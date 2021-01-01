Coleman and Payne face Oshoala as 10 Africans meet in Copa de la Reina quarter-final

The last-eight schedule is out and a host of stars from Africa will be in action in the quarterfinal of the 2021 competition

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala and Barcelona have been drawn against Namibia's Zenatha Coleman and Nigerian Toni Payne's Sevilla in the 2021 Spanish Copa de la Reina quarter-final.

This will be the 22nd meeting between the two teams in all competitions since the first in 2004 and fifth this year, following a 4-0 victory celebrated by Barcelona at Sevilla last month.

The two teams also met in the competition last term, with Oshoala's brace leading the Catalans to a 6-0 semi-final win on their route to claiming a fifth Copa de la Reina crown in their history.

On the other hand, Cristian Toro's side will be counting on the good form of Coleman and Payne to end a 12-match losing streak in all competitions against Lluis Cortes' team, since a 0-0 draw in 2014.

Elsewhere, Nigeria quartet Chidinma Okeke, Osinachi Ohale, Rita Chikwelu, and Ogonna Chukwudi will hope to steer Madrid to a city derby triumph over Real Madrid, who has British-Nigerian born Chioma Ubogagu among their ranks.

The tie comes just four days away from a Spanish Primera Iberdrola showdown between the two sides, with the first-ever women's Clasico ending 2-0 in favour for Real in January.

While Spanish-Nigerian born Andrea Okene will be rooting for Levante to claim a home win over Granadilla Tenerife, who has Cote d'Ivoire's Ange N'Guessan and Cameroon's Raissa Feudjio on their books.

Also, Real Sociedad will relive a 2019 final clash with Cameroon's Ajara Nchout and Nigeria's Rasheedat Ajibade's Atletico Madrid in this year's quarterfinal encounter.

The single-leg quarter-final encounters are scheduled to take place on April 21 and 22, while the final will be held in the Community of Madrid on May 29 or 30.