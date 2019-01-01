Club Brugge's Dennis on why he did Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration against Real Madrid

The Nigeria international was elated to hit a brace against the 13-time Champions League winners at the Santiago Bernabeu

forward Emmanuel Dennis revealed his love for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made him perform his celebration against .

Dennis scored a brace to help the Belgian outfit hold Zinedine Zidane's side to a 2-2 draw in Tuesday's Uefa fixture.

The 21-year-old was a thorn in the flesh for Real Madrid fans for the entire 71 minutes he was on parade.

All Glory To GOD +one point

What a dream in Bernabéu

⚫️🔵❤️❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/vBE81VfCPh — Emmanuel B Dennis (@dennisblessed42) October 1, 2019

After bagging the memorable first-half goals at Santiago Bernabeu, Dennis decided to troll Madrid supporters with Ronaldo's iconic 'Siii' celebration.

"Yes, I did a Cristiano Ronaldo goal celebration when I scored. I've been a Cristiano fan forever and I was very upset when he left Madrid. So I decided that if I scored in the Bernabeu tonight that's what I'd do," Dennis said after the game.

"Everyone expected them to beat us easily. We prepared for them, we believed and we had a good feeling.

"We took the lead with two goals, and obviously it would have been better to have beaten them too. I am a little bit disappointed in a way, but also happy that we won a point against a big team."

The Adamawa-born forward and 's Percy Tau were constant threats for the hosts, with both stars linking up to open the scoring in Madrid.

Dennis disclosed Club Brugge's game plan and how they were able to break Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane's defence.

"We train a lot, we train hard and we came here to make Ramos and Varane run," he added.

"They are defenders – defenders don't like to run! Most teams come here and play in a block, but we broke from the block and worked like mad."