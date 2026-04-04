City takes Liverpool back to the memory of a disastrous season

Liverpool are facing an unprecedented situation this season, and today’s match against Manchester City was no exception, given the lacklustre performances they have been putting in across the board.

Liverpool suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to City at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

According to Opta statistics, the Reds suffered their 15th defeat in all competitions this season.

It confirmed that this is “the highest number of defeats in a single season since 2014–2015, when the Reds suffered 18 losses under Brendan Rodgers”, before describing the Reds’ situation as “catastrophic”.

This latest defeat compounds the Reds’ poor form this season, as they have been knocked out of all domestic competitions following their exit from the League Cup, whilst currently sitting fifth in the Premier League with 49 points.

Liverpool have only the Champions League left this season, as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals.

The two sides will meet in the first leg at the Parc des Princes next Wednesday, with the return leg taking place the following Tuesday (14 April).

This crushing defeat has heightened the uncertainty surrounding manager Arne Slot’s future, with some reports suggesting that Liverpool’s board are likely to sack him, whilst Spaniard Xabi Alonso is considered the leading candidate to succeed him.