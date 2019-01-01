Chukwueze’s effort not enough to save Villarreal from Valencia defeat

The Nigeria international made a second-half appearance as the Yellow Submarine suffered their seventh loss at Mestalla

Samuel Chukwueze featured in ’s 2-1 away defeat to in Saturday’s game.

The Super Eagles star was surprisingly dropped to the bench at Mestalla despite starring for the Yellow Submarine in their last outing against , where he found the back of the net.

After Andre Zambo Anguissa’s strike had cancelled out Rodrigo Moreno’s opener, the 20-year-old winger was then introduced for international Karl Toko Ekambi in the 63rd minute.

Chukwueze made spirited efforts to help his side secure maximum points in the encounter, firing three shots and making 92% successful pass rate.

However, Ferran Torres’ 70th-minute match-winner saw Javier Calleja’s men leave Mestalla empty-handed.

The loss, their seventh this season, condemned the Yellow Submarine to the 13th spot in the league table with 18 points from 15 matches.

Chukwueze will hope to play a more prominent role when Villarreal slug it out with in their next fixture on December 6.