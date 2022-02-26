Christian Eriksen has made his Brentford debut in the Premier League against Newcastle United, with the Denmark international coming off the bench for the Bees for his first match since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 eight months ago.

The Denmark international had been selected among the substitutes for Thomas Frank's side ahead of their clash with the Magpies, with the playmaker looking to pick up his first competitive minutes following a remarkable recovery from a heart attack in June 2021.

Eriksen, who signed for the Bees in the January transfer window, was fitted with a heart implant following his collapse in Copenhagen, and was to be released by former club Inter over rules for such devices in Serie A.

What has happened?

Since arriving at Brentford Community Stadium, the Denmark international has trained and played his part in several behind-closed-doors friendlies, picking up game time as he looks to make a remarkable return.

He was not deemed ready to face Arsenal last time but was included in the matchday squad to play Newcastle - and around the 50-minute mark against the Magpies, was introduced for Mathias Jensen.

He was met with a standing ovation from all corners of the crowd, who cheered his return to the pitch.

