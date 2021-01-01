Choupo-Moting strike not enough as Bayern Munich lose against Paris Saint-Germain

The Cameroon international found the back of the net for the sixth time this season for the Bavarians at Allianz Arena

Eric Choupo-Moting was on the scoresheet as Bayern Munich lost 3-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday’s Champions League first-leg quarter-final game.

The forward was given an opportunity to lead the Bavarians attack against his former club PSG and gave a good account of himself.

The Cameroon international scored his sixth goal of the season for Hans-Dieter Flick’s men but that was not enough to help his side avoid defeat at Allianz Arena.

Bayern started the encounter on the back foot allowing the Parisians to dominate the opening 30 minutes and paid for it as Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring as early as the third minute after a fine combination with Neymar.

Marquinhos then doubled PSG’s lead after benefitting from another Neymar’s assist in the 28th minute of the encounter.

Choupo-Moting reduced the deficit for Bayern in the 37th minute when he headed the ball home after he was set up by Benjamin Pavard.

Thomas Mueller then levelled proceedings for the Allianz Arena’s outfit in a similar manner with Choupo-Moting.

Bayern Munich made several efforts to try and avoid defeat at home but Mbappe scored a 68th-minute effort after benefitting from Angel Di Maria’s assist to ensure his side secure victory.

The Cameroon attacker featured for the duration of the game, struck five shots, made three key passes and had 24 touches on the ball as part of his contribution in the encounter.

The 32-year-old has now made 26 appearances across all competitions for Bayern since joining the side last summer.

Senegal international Idrissa Gueye was also on parade for the entirety of the game for Paris Saint-Germain in his 35th appearance this season.

The midfielder made three tackles, two interceptions, two clearances and had an 85 percent successful pass rate in the match.

Article continues below

Choupo-Moting will be expected to continue his eye-catching performances in the second leg scheduled for April 13 at Parc des Princes.

Before leaving PSG, the centre-forward helped the French champions reached the final of the last year’s tournament, where they lost to Bayern.