Yee Fatt left disappointed by Kuala Lumpur charges' inability to defend well

Kuala Lumpur scored three times against Felda United on Tuesday, but they also conceded three goals in the first leg FA Cup quarter-final clash.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

's caretaker head coach Chong Yee Fatt was left disappointed with his charges' performance, in their 3-3 first leg quarter-final encounter against Felda United on Tuesday.

Despite playing at home and scoring three times including a brace by in-form veteran forward Indra Putra Mahayuddin, the City Boys conceded three goals to the Fighters.

Kuala Lumpur vs Felda match highlights

"The draw is not an ideal result for me, when we conceded this many goals in a cup match. Our problem is that we don't have a proper centre back, and tonight we conceded soft goals.

"I have to commend my players for the fighting spirit they showed; the will to win was there and that has tempered my disappointment a little.

"Credit must be given to Felda who came with the right plans to catch us," he remarked in the post-match presser.

The second leg encounter will take place on May 11.

Follow Goal Malaysia' s Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!