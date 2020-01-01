Chile 1-2 Zambia: Banda and Nachula condemn La Roja to historic defeat

The South Americans had never before suffered defeat to a team from Africa but they bowed against the Copper Queens on Saturday

Zambia became the first African team to defeat when they came from a goal down to overcome the South American giants 2-1 at Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo in Santiago.

Following a maiden Women's World Cup campaign in in 2019, La Roja eye a first-ever appearance at the Olympic Games but must subdue in the playoffs next February.

The South Americans were hoping to add the Zambians to their list of African casualties following triumphs over , and though these were uncompetitive fixtures.

Prior to this encounter, Chile's worst result against an African side was a 2-2 draw against Cameroon in 2018's friendly in Santiago.

Thus Zambia made history as second-half goals from Barbra Banda and Racheal Nachula overshadowed Karen Araya's opener for Chile.

The hosts started on a high against their Tokyo-bound foes as Yanara Aedo almost opened the scoring but her header went inches wide in the 10th minute before shooting wide 13 minutes later.

The search for an opener continued when Javiero Toro also came close for the South Americans with a long-range effort but could not find the back of the net in the 25th minute.

On the half-hour mark, Anita Mulenga brought down Daniela Zamora in front of Zambia's box but goalkeeper Ngambo Musole was at her best to deny Yessenia Lopez from the resulting free-kick.

Two minutes later, Zambia's first chance fell in the path of Grace Chanda but the Zesco United player only watched her direct shot go straight into the arms of goalkeeper Christiane Endler.

In the 36th minute, the Copper Queens continued to advance in attack and Banda won for her side a free kick on the edge of the Chileans' box but Chanda could not make the best of it.

After the break, the Reds came alive and almost found a breakthrough two minutes into the second half but goalkeeper Musole was in the right spot to deny Araya.

A minute later, Zamora beat her marker to race in from the right before setting up Araya to break the deadlock with a fine tap in.

Zambia, however, gained an instant response from a goalkeeping error when Banda levelled the scoreline after she stole the ball from Chile shot-stopper Endler to score in the 50th minute.

Four minutes later, the visitors almost secured a lead but Hellen Mubanga missed a sitter after being set up by Banda.

Substitute Maria Urrutia, Aedo and Zamora came close in quick succession but could not find a breakthrough moments later.

On the hour mark, Banda raced off through the right and provided a brilliant cross for Nachula to head the Zambians in front.

The home side fought hard to avoid a historic defeat, Bruce Nwape's team held on to claim a morale-boosting victory over the Chileans.

Following the defeat, Jose Letelier's ladies will hope to avenge their defeat when they meet in the second leg on December 1.