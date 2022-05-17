Chiellini ready for transfer abroad amid MLS links to LAFC, LA Galaxy & Toronto

Giorgio Chiellini has admitted he is curious to try his fortunes abroad and away from Serie A, as links connecting the Juventus defender to a move to MLS continue to gather pace.

The Italy veteran, who will hang up his boots at international level this summer, played the final home match of his near-two-decade spell in Turin on Monday, and left to a hero's reception as he considers his next steps.

The allure of a move across the Atlantic has not been discounted as the next step for the stalwart defender, and now Chiellini has acknowledged that he would like to try his luck outside of his home country.

What has Chiellini said about his future?

“I honestly don’t know," Chiellini stated after his farewell appearance when asked about where he could go next. "I need to face an important decision. An experience abroad enriches you just on a cultural level even more than on the field.

"I feel the need for an experience and to face a different culture outside of this life at Juventus that I know so much. I will decide with my family soon. I am well aware that I clipped the wings of some youngsters at Juventus.

"So it’s time for them to fly and I will be cheering them on. I now leave a Juventus side in good hands with talented young players who are ready to get going.”

What MLS clubs could Chiellini be headed for?

A host of big sides in North America have been linked with a move for the defender, including Los Angeles rivals LAFC and LA Galaxy.

Canadian outfit Toronto are another team who have been touted as a potential destination for Chiellini, with GOAL learning earlier this month that the player's agents were probing a switch to MLS.

The centre-back had been expected to stay at Juventus through to the end of his current deal next year, but has departed early following Italy's failure to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

