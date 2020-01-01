Chelsea's Conti Cup winner England eyeing SheBelieves Cup glory

The 25-year-old scored twice as the Blues beat Arsenal on Saturday, and now she's hungry for even more silverware with her country

After guiding to Continental Cup success on Saturday, Beth now has her eyes on SheBelieves Cup glory with England.

The striker was on target twice as the Blues won their first title in the competition, the second goal a dramatic stoppage-time winner.

Now, she heads to the United States with the Lionesses, looking to help them defend the title they beat the hosts, and to last March.

“I’m really excited, [my] first proper tournament out there for the national team,” she said.

“I’d be buzzing if we could bring the trophy back because I think the performances at the back end of last season weren’t a credit to how well I know this England team can play.

“Fingers crossed we go out there as a team and absolutely smash it and bring the trophy back home again.”

England goes out there in great form, with her two goals on Saturday adding to the 14 she’s scored in the Women’s this season.

With a taste for silverware to boot, the 25-year-old is full of confidence and, for many, a must-start for Phil Neville’s team.

“I’m over the moon and finally bringing home that trophy that we haven’t won yet is a big statement for the club,” she said.

“It’s funny because after [ equalised], Erin [Cuthbert] literally pulled me and said, ‘Just bring it, I know you have got something else in you’.

“She keeps saying it in the shower then, she knew something was coming.

“I think the girls, even at such a late equaliser, we had that belief and we couldn’t have lasted probably another 30 minutes with all the pressure Arsenal were putting on us.

“We knew it was now or never and, again, Maren [Mjelde] being the hero rocking up and putting the ball across the front of goal for me and thankfully I was there to prod it home.”

It was a moment that England has worked hard to earn, too.

After signing from Doncaster in 2015, she struggled to make her mark in the capital.

But, via a goal-laden loan at Liverpool, the forward has turned things around, with Emma Hayes describing her as a credit to herself and her family after the game, while strike partner Sam Kerr also sang her praises.

Even England admits that she didn’t always think she could be in this position, though.

“A lot of people that know me know my confidence was always [something] I did battle with,” she said.

“I have had a lot of people help to try and boost that and thankfully I am in a position now where I am much more grown up, I would say mentally as well as physically.

“I’m used to the game and how it is changing and just the faith Emma is putting in me to lead that frontline is a testament to that in itself.

“I am thankful to be at this club and play for this team.

“I’ve said numerous times everyone’s journey is different. I can’t say mine has neither been easy…or it has just been a long old roll.

“Just putting myself out there, trying to prove myself I have always been a grafter.

“My parents brought me up to never give up and be a worker and thankfully I am getting results for that.”