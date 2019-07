Chelsea youngster Ampadu joins RB Leipzig on season-long loan

The 18-year-old Stamford Bridge prodigy will continue his development in the Bundesliga next term, after signing a one-year deal at the Red Bull Arena

youngster Ethan Ampadu has joined outfit on a season-long loan deal.

The teenage midfielder graduated to the Blues senior squad in 2016 and has since managed to appear in 12 matches across all competitions.

Ampadu penned a new five-year contract at Stamford Bridge in September 2018 and featured in three matches during the team's run to glory in Baku back in May.

He will now have the chance to help Leipzig challenge at the top of the Bundesliga table and in the after agreeing on a season-long loan deal.

New Chelsea boss Frank Lampard told the club's official website he feels the move is an important step for Ampadu at this stage of his career.

He stated: "I tried to sign Ethan on loan at Derby last year so I’m a big fan, but with the minutes he played last year, in the interest of Ethan and of Chelsea, the idea he can play a lot of games somewhere could be good for him.

"I really wanted to work with Ethan this year. That’s a slight disappointment, but it’s to benefit of him. In midfield and defence, we have a lot of quality, so each player is a case by case."

The 18-year-old will wear the number 26 jersey at the Red Bull Arena and could be handed his full debut on Friday when Leipzig take on in a pre-season friendly.

Ampadu expressed his delight after being unveiled in , insisting it's the "perfect step" for him as he matures and develops his all-around game.

"I am very happy to be at RB Leipzig and start the season with the team," he began. "I want to get to know the team as quickly as possible and integrate myself.



"I've been following the club in recent years and saw how fantastic young players have come to develop here and what potential there is in this club. So it's the perfect step for me. "

"I'm really happy to be wearing the RB Leipzig jersey now. I have heard a lot about the club and am convinced that the way football is played here suits me very well. I already know some of my new teammates: I've already played with Jean-Kévin Augustin in Paris, with Dayot Upamecano and Nordi Mukiele in the French U21 national team. Therefore, I am optimistic that I can come here quickly."

Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche said Ampadu's versatility will make him a valuable addition to Julian Nagelsmann's side ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

He said: "We are very pleased to have won Ethan Ampadu for a one-year loan. He has only 18 years of international experience and can play both in the defence and in the defensive midfield.



"Despite many English offers, Ethan has decided to join us, and we now have another top talent in our ranks that is versatile enough to give our squad even more variation."