Chelsea vs Tottenham TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Spurs come into this game in the midst of an injury crisis hoping to secure a place in the final against Man City after a 1-0 win in the first leg

Chelsea must overturn a 1-0 defeat in the first leg if they are to overcome Tottenham and set up a Carabao Cup final date with Manchester City.

Spurs' injury crisis worsened over the weekend after Dele Alli suffered a hamstring injury in the win at Fulham which will keep him out until March, to join Harry Kane on the sidelines.

This comes at the worst possible time for Tottenham as they chase their first trophy since 2008 in this competition.

Game Chelsea vs Tottenham Date Thursday, January 24 Time 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the US the game can be streamed on ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on Sky Sports and livestreamed on SkyGo.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports SkyGo

Squads & Team News

Position Chelsea players Goalkeepers Kepa, Caballero, Bulka Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Luiz Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Hazard, Barkley, Pedro, Loftus-Cheek, Ampadu, Hudson-Odoi, Moses, Willian Forwards Morata, Giroud

Chelsea come into this game with almost a full squad to select from. Gonzalo Higuain's loan move was not completed in time for him to feature, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is out with a back injury.

The Blues are likely to rotate against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup at the weekend so they should play a strong team against Spurs.

Possible Chelsea starting XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Kovacic, Jorginho, Willian, Hazard, Pedro

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga Defenders Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Aurier, Davies Midfielders Winks, Lamela, Nkoudou, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Eriksen, Moura Forwards Kane, Llorente

Tottenham are missing several key players, with Harry Kane and Dele Alli injured, and Heung-Min Son away on international duty with South Korea at the Asian Cup.

However, Lucas Moura and Moussa Sissoko are in contention to feature, and midfielder Victor Wanyama has returned to training.

Possible Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Trippier, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Rose; Winks, Dier, Lamela, Eriksen, Lucas; Llorente

Betting & Match Odds

Chelsea are favourites, priced at odds of 8/13 to win, according to bet 365 , while a draw is available at 16/5. A win for Spurs is priced at 5/1.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Chelsea have been handed a huge opportunity to reach the final of the Carabao Cup as Spurs are currently without many of their key players.

Tottenham will undoubtedly miss Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, and they will now be relying on Fernando Llorente to lead the line at Stamford Bridge.

Llorente looked wholly unimpressive against Fulham at the weekend, scoring an own goal and squandering multiple chances.

Harry Winks was Spurs' saviour at Craven Cottage but, in the process of beating Fulham, they lost another of their biggest goal scoring threats in Dele Alli.

The Blues have been shy of confidence recently, with Maurizio Sarri facing multiple issues to deal with, amid questions over the team's playing style.

Article continues below

Sarri will be hoping potential new arrival Gonzalo Higuain can fix their woes in front of goal but the Argentinian won't be playing in this fixture.

Spurs will be buoyed by the fact their defenders are all fit and available and, following a 1-0 win in the first leg, know a clean sheet would see them progress to the final against Manchester City.