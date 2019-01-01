Chelsea vs Slavia Prague: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Maurizio Sarri's Blues gave themselves a key advantage last week in the Czech Republic and will look to secure a semi-final berth in London

Having secured an away goal on the road in their first leg tie in the last week, 's dreams are still burning bright as they return to Stamford Bridge to host Slavia Prague in the reverse tie.

Maurizio Sarri's side snatched a vital advantage thanks to Marcos Alonso's late effort and now the Blues will look to press themselves past their visitors when they welcome them to London.

A Premier League defeat to Liverpool on Sunday means they come into this game on the back of a demoralising loss, but with a domestic top four berth very much touch and go, their continental adventure may be their only passage to the .

Jindrich Trpisovsky will hope to galvanise his side into a comeback on the road, but will know that they face an uphill battle to knock the 2013 winners out of the competition.

Game Chelsea vs Slavia Prague Date Thursday, April 18 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm EST

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be broadcast on Galavision. It can be streamed via B/R Live.

US TV channel Online stream Galavision B/R Live

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BT Sport 3 or can be streamed via BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 3 BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Chelsea squad Goalkeepers Kepa, Caballero, Bulka Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Emerson Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Hazard, Barkley, Pedro, Loftus-Cheek, Ampadu, Hudson-Odoi, Moses, Willian, Kovacic Forwards Giroud, Higuain

Maurizio Sarri will likely be without Antonio Rudiger, who picked up a knee problem in the defeat to , while last week's matchwinner Marcos Alonso is also a doubt.

Gary Cahill however could be set for a return having last played in November against .

Potential Chelsea starting XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zappacosta, Emerson; Barkley, Jorginho, Kovacic; Pedro, Giroud, Willian

Position Slavia Prague squad Goalkeepers Kolar, Kovar, Kuciak Defenders Ngadeu Ngadjui, Deli, Kudela, Vlcek, Boril, Zeleny, Coufal, Frydrych Midfielders Soucek, Kral, Husbauer, Sevcik, Masopust, Zmrhal, Traore Forwards Stoch, Baluta, Van Buren, Olayinka, Skoda

Jindrich Trpisovsky's side arguably held their own at home against the much-fancied Blues for the duration last time out and the manager may very well keep faith with the same side as a result.

Ibrahim Traore, one of a handful of non-Czech players among a mostly homegrown side, will likely hold down the midfield again for the visitors.

Potential Slavia Prague starting XI : Kolar; Coufal, Deli, Ngadeu Ngaddjui, Boril, Traore, Kral, Masopust, Sevcik, Stoch, Olayinka.

Betting & Match Odds

Chelsea are the odds-on favourites to take the win in this leg at 1/3 with bet365. Slavia Prague are priced at the more distant 10/1 while a draw is available at 9/2.

Match Preview

With their chances of securing a top four spot in the Premier League very much hanging in the balance, Chelsea will know that success in the Europa League can not only bring them silverware but provide a stepping stone to reach next season's Champions League.

Maurizio Sarri has been considered to have had an uneven first season at the helm of the Blues, despite reaching the final, and speculation swirls over whether he will still be in charge come the new term.

If it is to be the only year of his tenure in charge, then the Italian will be keen to leave his mark throughout the last few months of the current campaign - and can make a further positive impression with success on the continent when his side host Slavia Prague at Stamford Bridge.

Marcos Alonso's late effort gave the hosts an away goal advantage after they visited the Czech Republic last week, but in the wake of their defeat to Liverpool on Sunday , they will be wary of any threat possessed.

Jindrich Trpisovsky's visitors are still rank outsiders however and their manager has admitted that his side have been somewhat in awe of their visit to one of the giants of English football.

"I am very impressed by Chelsea," the Prague boss was quoted by the BBC. "We were really stunned and the whole environment here, and this is a great experience.

"The quality is just unreal, it's like being on a different planet. Obviously, we don't have that in the Czech Republic.

"I am very grateful that we can be here, and that we're playing here. We're going to war tomorrow, so we've got to be ready."

Trpisovsky also lavished praise on the in-form Eden Hazard who, like Sarri, could be about to draw his Chelsea career to a close .

"I think currently he's the best player in the world," he added.. "And I'd love for him to play tomorrow. If he plays tomorrow that means Chelsea take us seriously."