Chelsea to seal Saul loan transfer from Atletico Madrid with option to buy

The Blues will make their third signing of the summer just hours before the transfer window closes in England

Chelsea have agreed to sign Saul Niguez on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid with an option to buy.

They will sign the 26-year-old after a turbulent and protracted day of talks that saw the deal described as 'dead' and then subsequently revived.

Amid those talks, Atleti entered negotiations to sign their former player Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona.

Why are Chelsea signing Saul?

The loan move comes after Thomas Tuchel requested that the Blues add another midfielder to compete with N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

Saul has long been considered the best solution, with the loan giving the Blues a chance to 'try before they buy' as they did with Kovacic from Real Madrid.

The move is hoped to rekindle the Spain international's best form after an underwhelming season last year despite Atleti winning the league.

It is understood that Tuchel allowed the club to send Ethan Ampadu out on loan to Venezia when he realised the Blues would bring another player into their squad.

That deal for the 21-year-old Wales international included a three-year contract renewal which shows just how much his parent club values him.

What other deadline day business has happened?

Sevilla's director of football Monchi explained that Chelsea's approach for Jules Kounde failed because the club did not meet Sevilla's valuation.

The Blues had made an offer that fell short of the Liga club's asking price and they declined to come in with an improved bid, missing Sevilla's deadline in the process.

Chelsea sent Ampadu on loan to Venezia, Thierno Ballo to Rapid Vienna, Dujon Sterling to Blackpool and Tino Anjorin to Lokomotiv Moscow, but saw Malang Sarr's loan to Greuther Furth collapse.

Furthermore, Tuchel told Callum Hudson-Odoi that he had to stay at Stamford Bridge despite a loan bid from Borussia Dortmund. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has opted to stay despite being on the fringes of the squad.

