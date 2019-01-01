Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Bournemouth

The Blues are returning to league action after two cup wins as they look to strengthen their grip on a place in the Premier League's top four

Chelsea will be looking to build on successive cup victories as they return to Premier League action against Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Maurizio Sarri's side may be too far behind in the title race but will be looking to finish above the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United to secure Champions League football next season.

They're currently in fourth place but defeat to Arsenal in the league has seen the gap cut to just three points.

Wins over Spurs, in the Carabao Cup, and Sheffield Wednesday, in the FA Cup, have helped steady the ship, however, and Sarri will be expecting his side to claim all three points against Eddie Howe's men.

Chelsea Injuries

Ruben Loftus-Cheek returned from a back injury in the 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, while Andreas Christensen also came back from a minor hamstring pull.

That leaves Chelsea with a clean bill of health but doubts over the futures of Davide Zappacosta and Gary Cahill have meant they haven't been included in Sarri's recent matchday squads.

Alvaro Morata has left the club having been replaced by Gonzalo Higuain, and he should make his Premier League debut for the Blues after starting the FA Cup win last time out.

Suspensions

Neither Chelsea nor Bournemouth have any suspensions to contend with ahead of Wednesday's match.

Chelsea Potential Starting Line-Up

Chelsea will likely play a full-strength team after resting N'Golo Kante, David Luiz and Eden Hazard at the weekend.

Sarri has been relatively predictable with his team selections at Chelsea having not strayed away from his 4-3-3 formation.

Hazard will likely be joined by new signing Higuain, who looks set to come straight in as the first choice striker ahead of Olivier Giroud, who remains at the club.

Bournemouth Team News

Simon Francis and Lewis Cook will both miss the upcoming game with anterior cruciate ligament injuries, and they are set for long spells on the sidelines.

Chelsea academy product Dominic Solanke is still working his way back from a hamstring injury, having been signed by Bournemouth already carrying the problem.

Howe is expecting to have Josh King and Callum Wilson available but both are carrying minor injuries ahead of Wednesday's match.

TV channel & kick-off time

The match at the Vitality Stadium kicks off at 7:45pm GMT (2:45pm ET) on Wednesday but won't be shown on TV in the UK. In the US, the game is available on NBC Sports.

