Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Everton

The Blues have bounced back from a terrible winter period but remain in a fierce battle to qualify for the Champions League next season

rescued a point through a late Eden Hazard strike against in the Premier League last weekend and a tough away trip to now awaits.

The Toffees will be looking to bounce back as they surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 in the last minute against last time out.

There is some pressure on both Maurizio Sarri and Marco Silva ahead of Sunday's clash at Goodison Park, but the Italian does at least have a quarter-final to fall back on, with his side facing Slavia Prague in the last eight.

Chelsea Injuries

Chelsea have close to a full complement of players available, barring any late injuries in training, ahead of kick-off on Sunday. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is still bidding to reach full fitness as he manages the back problem that has plagued him over his career.

Several first-team players were rested in the midweek trip to face Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa League, but most of them still had to make the 2,600-mile round trip.

The rested players included Gonzalo Higuain, Eden Hazard and David Luiz, with all three expected to return to the starting XI to face .

Davide Zappacosta may well miss out having been injured in the second half against Dynamo although he would've likely dropped out for Cesar Azpilicueta anyway.

Suspensions

Neither Chelsea nor Everton have any suspensions to contend with ahead of Sunday's match.

Chelsea Potential Starting Line-Up

Chelsea will go with their strongest possible line-up to face Everton, who represent tough opposition as Sarri's side aim to improve their hopes of finishing in the top four.

The Italian has only selected Azpilicueta and N'Golo Kante for every match, but much of his line-up is predictable as he remains confident in his 4-3-3 formation.

The 60-year-old doesn't often rotate for Premier League games, but Willian and Pedro are fighting for a starting berth alongside Hazard and Higuain.

It is a similar story in midfield as Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley and Loftus-Cheek fight over one spot in the central area of the pitch.

Article continues below

Everton Team News

Chelsea loanee Kurt Zouma has been widely praised for his Toffees displays, but he is unavailable to face his parent club due to Premier League rules. Leighton Baines is also expected to be out with a back injury.

Seamus Coleman withdrew from the Newcastle game with sickness, but he is likely to return. Phil Jagielka, meanwhile, is a doubt with a knock.

TV channel & kick-off time

The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 4:30pm GMT (12:30pm ET) on Sunday and will be shown like on Sky Sports in the UK. In the US, the game is available on NBC Sports.

Best Opta Match Facts