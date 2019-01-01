Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Leicester City

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Sunday

secured their first win in four matches against last time out in the Premier League to book their place in next season's .

Following 's defeat to Bournemouth, the Blues rose to third place in the table and have achieved their aim of playing in Europe's top club competition for the 2019-20 campaign.

away would have been a tough trip for Maurizio Sarri's side had they been relying on that result to secure a top-four spot, with Brendan Rodgers's men having proved tough opposition for the likes of and in recent matches.

Chelsea have also booked a final date with Arsenal after beating on penalties in the semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, with that game taking place on May 29.

Chelsea Injuries

Andreas Christensen was substituted with a knock in Thursday's Europa League win and he is now a doubt for Sunday, even though the defender played down fears of a more serious problem after the match.

Antonio Rudiger is out for the season after the knee injury he suffered against , with Callum Hudson-Odoi also out for the long-term after rupturing his Achilles against .

The Blues will also likely have to do without N'Golo Kante, who is set to miss a reunion with his old club on Sunday due to a hamstring problem, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek was taken off with cramp against Eintracht but should be fit to play.

Chelsea Suspensions

Neither Chelsea nor Leicester have any suspensions to contend with ahead of Sunday's match.

Chelsea Potential Starting Line-Up

Chelsea played their full-strength team against Eintracht and were forced to go the distance with extra time and penalties, so Sarri might look to protect some tired legs to avoid injury ahead of the upcoming European final.

Gonzalo Higuain, Ross Barkley, Davide Zappacosta and Marcos Alonso were left on the bench and they will likely be called upon to freshen things up for the Blues in Leicester.

Azpilicueta is Chelsea's only player to have started all 37 games leading up to their final league game of the season, and he's likely to be in the starting XI once again at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester Team News

TV channel & kick-off time

Brendan Rodgers is only missing Daniel Amartey for Sunday's game with a leg injury, with his return date not yet known.

The match at the King Power Stadium kicks off at 3.00pm BST ( 10.00am ET) on Sunday and it won't be shown on TV in the UK. In the US, the game is available on NBC Sports.

Best Opta Match Facts