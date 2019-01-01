Chelsea star Kante's injury not too serious, says Deschamps

The midfielder suffered an injury ahead of kick-off in Reykjavik, and missed the game against Iceland, but his coach says his absence was a precaution

N'Golo Kante was withdrawn from the team to play because of injury prior to kick-off in Reykjavik, but head coach Didier Deschamps said the injury was not severe.

The midfielder had been named in the starting XI and was all set to play in the qualifying match before reportedly suffering a muscle strain.

It meant 's Moussa Sissoko came into Didier Deschamps' line-up for the Group H fixture, which France won 1-0.

"He felt a pain in his adductor muscle," Deschamps said after the game.

"He had a feeling where he didn't feel comfortable to play. I made the decision [to remove him from the team], because maybe it could get worse.

"I knew Moussa would be ready.

"I do not think it's too serious for [Kante], but I do not have an answer [to whether he'll play against on Tuesday] tonight."

Kante's absence would be a concern for Deschamps as he's already missing Kylian Mbappe, Hugo Lloris and Ousmane Dembele.

The last time France and Turkey faced off the Turks beat the World Cup holders 2-0 in a shocking upset.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will hope the former Leicester man is fit for the Blues' next Premier League clash, their home game against Newcastle on October 19.

The 28-year-old has started just three of Chelsea's opening eight league games after being troubled by an ankle injury in the early weeks of the season.

Kante missed three weeks of Premier League action as well as his side's opener against , while he was also kept out of the France squad for the previous qualifiers in September at Lampard's request.

Chelsea are currently 10 points behind in the Premier League after eight games, but just two behind second-placed .

The Blues have won their last four matches in all competitions heading into next week’s game at Stamford Bridge, which is followed by a trip to Amsterdam, where they face in the Champions League on October 23.