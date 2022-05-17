Chelsea sponsors Trivago appear to confirm Boehly-led takeover with welcome message to LA Dodgers co-owner

Chelsea sponsors Trivago appear to have confirmed the club's Todd Boehly-led takeover with a welcome message to the LA Dodgers co-owner on social media.

Roman Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale in March amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the club granted a special license by the UK government to find a bidder.

GOAL has reported that a consortium led by American businessman Boehly is now set to buy Chelsea, pending a green light from the Premier League, but one of the club's partners have seemingly jumped the gun with an announcement on social media.

What have Trivago said about the Chelsea takeover?

In a brief tweet published on Tuesday morning, the travel company appeared to indicate a deal between Dodgers mogul Boehly and the Blues was complete, with a short message of congratulations.

"Welcome to the Chelsea FC family, Todd Boehly!" the company stated.

When will Boehly officially be confirmed?

It is expected that Chelsea's incoming owner will be confirmed before the end of the month, but concerns have reportedly been raised by UK government insiders over the potential collapse of the purchase.

Article continues below

Boehly has agreed the deal to take charge of Chelsea and succeed Abramovich in control at Stamford Bridge, however, and bar a major nosedive in final checks, will likely take command over the coming weeks.

Chelsea finish their Premier League season on Sunday, with the Blues having sealed Champions League qualification once more.

Further reading