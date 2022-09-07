Chelsea sack manager Tuchel after disappointing start to the season

Chelsea have sacked manager Thomas Tuchel after a disappointing start to the season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Following Chelsea's disappointing start to the season they Have sacked manager Thomas Tuchel. The most recent result, a 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, has proved the last straw for Todd Boehly as he removes his manager with immediate effect.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have picked up 10 points from five games so far this season, after spending the most of any club in the transfer market - £278.4 million ($319.9m/€323m).

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Blues have lost to Southampton, Leeds and Zagreb so far this season, as well as being held at home by Tottenham. Performance levels have been far from ideal and Boehly has decided a managerial change is the answer to the problems they have faced on the pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: Chelsea's official statement said: "On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition."