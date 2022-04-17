Chelsea match Arsenal mark as Blues book FA Cup final clash with Liverpool

Chelsea have made near-two-decade history after making the FA Cup final for the third time in consecutive seasons following a low-wattage 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium.

Second-half goals for former Eagles loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount did the job for Thomas Tuchel's Blues, to set up a Carabao Cup final rematch with Liverpool next month at the national stadium once more.

The London outfit will not only be determined to make up for their prior loss to the Reds but will allso hope to eradicate last season's hurt after falling short at the final hurdle.

What have Chelsea managed?

In defeating Palace, the Blues have now made it to the showpiece game of football's oldest competition three seasons on the bounce, having also done so in 2019-20 and 2020-21, becoming the first side since Arsenal to manage the feat, who achieved it between 2000-01 and 2002-03.

Tuchel will need no reminder of last term's ultimate result, when his side were downed in an upset by Leicester City, though the pain of their loss likely helped drive them to the Champions League crown against Manchester City mere days later.

Nor too will they have likely forgot the sting of defeat in 2020, when a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double helped Arsenal claim a London derby victory at Wembley.

Blues book Reds rematch

A swift return to Wembley once again will make it the third time Chelsea have played at the venue this season alone, including Sunday's semi-final.

That they will square off with Liverpool again presents a thrilling chance for revenge, particularly as Jurgen Klopp's Reds chase treble or quadruple success.

It is only the second time in history that the same two sides will compete in the finals of both domestic cup competitions.

