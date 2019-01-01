Chelsea increasingly hopeful Hudson-Odoi will reject Bayern Munich

The teenager had been keen to secure a move to the Bundesliga champions but an increase in game time and new contract proposal may change his mind

Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to make a decision on his future in the coming days, with Chelsea growing increasingly confident he will commit his future to the Stamford Bridge outfit.

With Bayern Munich offering £35 million ($45.3m) to take the teenager to the Allianz Arena and with first-team opportunities hard to come by, Hudson-Odoi had been pushing for a move to the Bundesliga champions.

But Goal now understands that after a run of games in the first team in early 2019 and talk of a contract in west London that would be a better illustration of his true value, he is considering remaining with his boyhood club.

The Blues are willing to offer Hudson-Odoi a deal worth £70,000-a-week to tempt him to stay in west London despite him only having made 13 senior appearances.

Bayern now face a fight themselves to convince a player who, despite not handing in an official transfer request, saw his next move as joining them and following in the footsteps of fellow Under-17 World Cup winner Jadon Sancho in swapping the Premier League for the German top-flight.

The Bavarians have even offered the 18-year-old the No.10 shirt that Arjen Robben will vacate at the end of the season, and with Franck Ribery also set to depart Bayern, Hudson-Odoi was promised a prominent role in Niko Kovac's rebuilding job in Munich.

Ahead of Bayern's first bid for the wideman in late December he had played just 215 minutes under Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri despite an encouraging pre-season that ended with him being offered a new five-year contract.

That lack of game time saw him turn down the offer of committing his future to the club, but since Bayern's interest he has become more of a regular under Sarri.

He has already doubled his game time for the season in the last month, with two league appearances and a start in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham under his belt.

The teenager featured off the bench in Saturday's win over Newcastle, when the Stamford Bridge faithful greeted him with a rendition of 'Hudson-Odoi, we want you to stay'.

As a player who joined the club at the age of eight, such a show of faith from supporters could yet play a part in him deciding against a departure to the continent and remaining at Chelsea.