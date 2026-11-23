Chelsea rarely stay out of the spotlight for long, even during quieter spells at Stamford Bridge. Following every competitive match takes more than one subscription because different providers hold the rights to different competitions. Here's where to watch the Blues.

FC Chelsea, all the broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing the Blues' matches live on TV and via live stream?



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Watch FC Chelsea in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield live on TV and via live stream

In Germany, Sky remain the go-to broadcaster for the Premier League. They show every match live, either individually or as part of their multi-match coverage, including all of Chelsea's games. You can also stream them via Sky Go or WOW.

Sign up now: Premier League, DFB Cup and much more from €24.99/month

From the 2025/26 season, Sky have significantly expanded their English football coverage to include the Carabao Cup alongside the Premier League. That means you can watch every Chelsea League Cup match in full on Sky too.

For the FA Cup and FA Community Shield, DAZN hold the exclusive rights in Germany. The streaming service show the matches live, including every Chelsea game in either competition.

Next matches NFO Premier League 15:00 CHE

Find the right DAZN subscription: FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

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Champions League rights are split between broadcasters. DAZN show most Chelsea matches live, while Amazon Prime Video exclusively show one selected marquee match each Tuesday. Depending on the schedule, that could feature Chelsea or another English side.

From 2027/28, Champions League coverage will change considerably. Paramount+ will enter the picture and show the majority of matches going forward. All the details of the new rights distribution are available here.

If Chelsea reach the Champions League final, ZDF will show the match on free-to-air television in Germany, as usual. The final is a firm fixture in their schedule.

Try Amazon Prime Video: Tuesday's marquee Champions League match exclusively

FC Chelsea, all the broadcast information at a glance: SPOX's live text commentary

SPOX provide live text commentary on selected Blues matches in domestic and international competitions. You can find it here shortly before kick-off.

FC Chelsea broadcasts: Club profile