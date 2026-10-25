Chelsea never stay out of the spotlight for long in England, even during quieter spells at Stamford Bridge. Watching every competitive match is less straightforward. Broadcast rights vary by competition, so one subscription won't cover the lot. Here's where to watch the Blues in Germany.

FC Chelsea broadcasts at a glance: Who shows the Blues live on TV and online?



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Watch FC Chelsea in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield live on TV and online

In Germany, Sky show every Premier League match live, either individually or as part of their multi-match coverage. That includes every Chelsea match. Fans can also stream the games on Sky Go or WOW.

Sign up now for Premier League, DFB Cup and much more from €24.99/month

From the 2025/26 season, Sky have added the Carabao Cup to their Premier League coverage. Fans can watch every Chelsea League Cup match in full on Sky too.

For the FA Cup and FA Community Shield, DAZN hold exclusive rights in Germany. The streaming service show the matches live, including every Chelsea fixture in either competition.

Next matches LIV Carabao Cup 16:00 CHE

Find the right DAZN subscription for FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

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Champions League rights are split. DAZN show most Chelsea matches live, while Amazon Prime Video exclusively show one selected top match each Tuesday. Depending on the fixtures, that could be a Chelsea match or one involving another English team.

From 2027/28, Champions League coverage will change considerably. Paramount+ will show the majority of matches going forward.

If Chelsea reach the Champions League final, fans in Germany can also watch it on free-to-air TV as usual. ZDF are confirmed to show the final.

Try Amazon Prime Video for Tuesday's top Champions League match exclusively

FC Chelsea broadcasts at a glance: SPOX live text commentary

SPOX provide live text commentary on selected Blues matches in domestic and international competitions. You can find it here shortly before kick-off.

FC Chelsea broadcasts: Club profile