Chelsea fans should be allowed FA Cup semi-final tickets as long as money goes to Ukraine, says MP

Chelsea should be allowed to sell tickets for their FA Cup semi-final clash with Crystal Palace next month, providing the proceeds go to helping the people of Ukraine, according to one MP.

The Blues remain banned from selling to supporters amid the sanctions laid out against owner Roman Abramovich in relation to the Ukraine-Russia crisis, raising the prospect of a half-empty Wembley Stadium for April's last-four clash.

But MP Julian Knight, the commitee chair for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, says that the embargo should be reversed in order to both allow fans in and to help raise funds for the conflict-torn country.

What has been said?

"It is ridiculous that we face the prospect of a half full Wembley for the Chelsea vs Palace FA cup semi-final," stated Knight. "Chelsea is more than just its owner, it’s a living organism with huge importance to its fans and community.

"It was understandable that, at short notice, last week’s game against Middlesbrough went ahead without Chelsea fans but, with this much notice, the FA have no excuse for excluding them.

"The FA must be allowed to sell tickets to Chelsea fans so long as all money goes to the people of Ukraine."

Chelsea near new ownership

The Blues may well have several of their sanctions lifted by the time their Wembley date with Palace comes around, with the club reportedly closing in on the final group of contenders to take over ownership.

New York investment bank Raine Group, who are handling the sale, are expected to confirm preferred bidders by the end of Tuesday this week.

It would be the next step towards closing the book on a chapter in the club's history that has seen them emerge as one of the globe's undisputed football superpowers.

