Chelsea facing two-window transfer ban after losing FIFA appeal

have lost their appeal to FIFA over the club's two-window transfer ban for breaching regulations relating to the registration of foreign players.

A statement from FIFA read: "With respect to all men’s teams, the ban on registering new players, both nationally and internationally for two registration periods, has been confirmed by the FIFA Appeal Committee.

"The FIFA Appeal Committee believes that Chelsea’s wrongdoing consisted in not respecting the prohibition from internationally transferring or registering for the first time foreign minor players."

More to follow...