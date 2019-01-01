Chelsea boss Lampard suffers joint-heaviest defeat of his managerial career at Man Utd

The new Blues manager made a nightmare start to life in the Premier League at Old Trafford

Frank Lampard endured a difficult start to life as boss with their 4-0 thrashing at Manchester United the joint-heaviest defeat of his managerial career.

Marcus Rashford scored twice, with further goals from Anthony Martial and debutant Daniel James completing a convincing win for the Red Devils at Old Trafford and send a number of records tumbling.

It is the second time Lampard has been on the end of a 4-0 defeat as a manager, his heaviest defeat to date, with beating his Derby side by that margin at Villa Park in April.

It was also the heaviest defeat by a Chelsea manager in their first game in charge since Danny Blanchflower lost 7-2 at in December 1978 as well as the heaviest ever opening-day league defeat in their 104-year history.

Taking into account his playing career, the game was Lampard’s heaviest defeat in the Premier League since a 7-1 loss to at Old Trafford while playing for West Ham in April 2000.

It means Chelsea end the opening Premier League weekend in 19th place, the first time they end a day in the Premier League relegation zone since September 30, 2000. However, the London club were not in action that day and moved up to 12th with a 3-0 win against 24 hours later.

Manchester United, in contrast, are celebrating their biggest win over Chelsea in a top-flight match since winning 4-0 in March 1965 under Matt Busby.

The result will pile more pressure on Lampard, who is beginning just his second campaign as a manager.

The 41-year-old took Derby to the Championship play-off final last season but his promotion hopes were ended following a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at Wembley.

However, Lampard did end up in the Premier League when Chelsea decided to bring their former midfielder back to Stamford Bridge to succeed Maurizio Sarri.

With the club currently serving a two-window transfer ban Lampard has pledged to develop some of the club’s young players.

He was true to his word at Old Trafford, handing starts to Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham while Fikayo Tomori was among the substitutes.

Next up for Lampard's side is the European Super Cup against Liverpool in Istanbul on Wednesday before taking on Leicester in his first home game in charge next weekend.