Chelsea and Aston Villa geared up for the inaugural CBF Al-Wahda Challenge Cup in Abu Dhabi

Chelsea and Aston Villa face each other in the inaugural edition of the CBF Al-Wahda Challenge Cup in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Chelsea set to face Aston Villa

Inaugural edition of CBF Al-Wahda Challenge Cup

Both clubs are conducting mid-season training camps at Abu Dhabi

WHAT HAPPENED? The two Premier League clubs will compete in the inaugural CBF Al-Wahda Challenge Cup at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The match kicks off at 6:10 PM local time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both the Premier League outfits are currently conducting their mid-season trainings in Abu Dhabi before squaring it off in the CBF Al-Wahda Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID?: On Conducting the inaugural edition of the competition, managing director of Al-Wahda Sports & Cultural Club, H.E. Khalid Rashed Al Hanaei said, "In the light of direction set by the UAE government to develop Abu Dhabi as the Sports Capital of the country, we are delighted to present to all football fans in UAE the opportunity to experience English Premier League football by bringing together Chelsea FC and Aston Villa for a Challenge match at Al Nahyan Stadium, at the heart of Abu Dhabi, we truly believe that this Challenge Cup will give more momentum to our endeavour in bringing more exciting football events to the city."

Chris Brown, the managing director of CBF, stated, "We are delighted to have brought together two English Premier League clubs for the first time in the capital of the UAE at the fantastic Al Nahyan Stadium, home of Al Wahda Football Club. We look forward to seeing a competitive game as both teams prepare for important fixtures as the Premier League commences after the mid-season break and we look forward to building on the inaugural CBF | Al Wahda Challenge Cup in the future."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA AND ASTON VILLA? After taking part in the CBF Al-Wahda Challenge Cup, the Blues face Bournemouth in a Premier League tie on December 27 while Villa take on Villarreal in a friendly tie on December 15.