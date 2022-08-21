'Cheat code!' - Neymar and Mbappe remind fans of ridiculous talent vs Lille after PSG's week of drama

Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar delivered the perfect response to reports that their relationship has become strained as they linked up to dominate against Lille on Sunday. The pair were in fine form as Mbappe struck three times while Neymar netted twice and supplied three assists in a 7-1 win.
There have been claims that the atmosphere in the PSG dressing room has turned toxic due to disagreements between the French and Brazilian attackers, exacerbated by a feud over a penalty during the 5-2 win against Montpellier last week.
But they worked in tandem as they demolished Lille and one goal in particular stood out as Mbappe pulled off a dummy to let a golden chance fall in front of his team-mate to fire into the net.
How did social media react to Mbappe and Neymar's link up?
Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar all score inside the first half for PSG 🌪 pic.twitter.com/Pik2i2U16h— GOAL (@goal) August 21, 2022
Nah no way lmfaaaaooooo, they didn’t even finish the slow motion zoom on Neymar and Mbappe’s handshake before Messi found Mbappe for the kickoff goal 😭😭😭— Aaron West (@oeste) August 21, 2022
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe trio.— Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) August 21, 2022
Cheat code
MBAPPE HATTRICK OF GOALS— 🦅 (@Ani7ii) August 21, 2022
NEYMAR HATTRICK OF ASSISTS
People really created a narrative that all time talent like Mbappe Messi and Neymar couldn’t work together to excuse Pochettino’s lack of tactical flexibility🤣 https://t.co/hAECHdHAJx— Lyés (@LyesBouzidi10) August 21, 2022
Neymar, Messi and Mbappe hating each other might actually be a blessing in disguise these guys are fighting for the most G/A every game now— ✍️ 🇦🇱 (@10blended) August 21, 2022
Mbappe in transition is a joke, insane finish.— Marc Geschwind (@MarcGeschwind) August 21, 2022
Hat-trick, Neymar hat-trick of assists. I think the two of them are just fine.
Neymar gets another assist and Mbappé gets another goal as PSG just keep playing gorgeous stuff.— EiF (@EiFSoccer) August 21, 2022
This front 3 has cooked tonight. pic.twitter.com/tWSJqyNhdi
The picture we have all been waiting for.— Ibukun Aluko (@IbkSports) August 21, 2022
Neymar and Mbappe finally unite 😁👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/sLdFD5BXEw
What happened between Mbappe and Neymar?
PSG took action to quell the drama within the squad amid the feud between Mbappe and Neymar, GOAL reported recently.
Mbappe has looked frustrated early on this season, demanding more respect in the dressing room at Parc des Princes.
Last week's penalty argument is said to have taken the damaged relationship public, resulting in a team meeting in which the club requested the internal issues be kept private and told the pair to bury the hatchet for the good of the team.
That meeting appears to have done a world of good as the pair were on fire on Sunday.